Calendar (May 6)

Opportunities

The Oregon Department of Human Services wants to remind residents that they can apply for food, cash and child care assistance at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. You can also find your local DHS office, child care providers or food pantries by calling 211 from any phone; texting your ZIP code to 898211; emailing help@211info.org; or visiting 211info.org. Most assistance provided by DHS can be completed without visiting an office.