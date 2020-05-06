Calendar (May 6)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
THURSDAY
"Stay at Home Lecture Series," 3 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
Government
THURSDAY
Canceled: Corvallis Airport Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m.
Benton County Emergency Operations Center discussion with electeds and incident command, 10 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 382005013# or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013.
Corvallis city manager's COVID-19 briefing, noon, https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/541-5040197903738639.
Canceled: Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m.
Corvallis Budget Commission, 6 p.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5596558572270225420.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Human Services wants to remind residents that they can apply for food, cash and child care assistance at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. You can also find your local DHS office, child care providers or food pantries by calling 211 from any phone; texting your ZIP code to 898211; emailing help@211info.org; or visiting 211info.org. Most assistance provided by DHS can be completed without visiting an office.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ?.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
