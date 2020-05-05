Calendar (May 5)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meals served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Mental Health, Addiction, Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1-646-749-3112, access code 350-906-125; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/35090612.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Management Team, 1:30 p.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 449436301#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/449436301.
Canceled: Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m.
Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board, 5:30 p.m., online. Submit comments: www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/922175785700596235.
Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., 866-899-4679, access code 336-318-597; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/landmarks.
Canceled: Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Canceled: Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board, 7 p.m.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Plan ahead
"Teaching Your Teen to Drive," starting Wednesday, remote. Registration: Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, 541-917-4840.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
Support forum for health care leaders, 4 p.m., online. Free registration: https://www.germanewise.com/leadership-support.
