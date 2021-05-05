Calendar (May 5)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Pat Omidian will present "Addressing Trauma in Global Hot Spots."
Events
TODAY
Lebanon Senior Center cooking demonstrations, through 4 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Center Facebook and YouTube pages. Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with black bean and corn salsa and mock strawberry daiquiris.
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center craft demonstration, through 4 p.m., Facebook and YouTube. Watering can gift box. Pick up a make-and-take kit at the center, 80 Tangent St.
Webinar to address wildfire preparedness and prevention, noon. Panel discussion with time for questions and answers. Presented by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Keep Oregon Green, the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Sate University Forestry & Natural Resources Extension Fire Program. Registration: https://bit.ly/3dh4bok.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with health and community health center directors, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 308-217-285#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/308217285.
Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m., online. The Corvallis Budget Commission meeting will follow.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., online. Registration: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6125353304398526223.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Albany IGA, 621 NW Hickory St.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Plan ahead
Albany General Hospital Foundation Gala, 6 p.m. Friday, online. Benefiting Albany InReach Services. Registration: https://www.samhealth.org/gala.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School Board, 6:30 p.m., district administrative offices, 1555 SW 35th St.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
New Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 6 p.m., New Hope Church, 37180 Gore Drive, Lebanon. Fully accessible.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.