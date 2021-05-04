Calendar (May 4)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; and Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
WEDNESDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and free store, open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind St. Edward's Catholic Church, 100 Main St., Lebanon. Financial assistance from rent and ulitities from 9 to 11 a.m.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Melissa Redford will present "Language through Time: History, Acquisition and Evolution." At 1:30: Pat Omidian will present "Addressing Trauma in Global Hot Spots." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Bird walk, 8 a.m., Bald Hill Farm, 5700 SW Reservoir Ave., Corvallis.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Everyone age 5 or over must wear a mask. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
"Bird Tails and Trails," 3 p.m., Sunset Park, 4567 SW Country Club Drive; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd.; Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave.; and Chepenefa Springs Park, 2800 NW Daylily Ave., all in Corvallis.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Proceeds will benefit the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Benton County budget meeting, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 888-056-805#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/888-056-805#.
Benton County Leadership Team, 1:30 p.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 732-841-357#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/732841357.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5836032212518048782.
Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., 1-403-650-3123, access code 368-235-021; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/landmarks.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Safeway, 1990 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Plan ahead
Open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cumberland Church, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Tour the building, learn about plans to relocate and renovate it to create a community events center. Reservations: 541-928-0911 by noon Thursday.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.