Calendar (May 4)

Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Chair yoga, 3 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Suited to those with medical or physical limitations. By donation. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
“Introduction to the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 S.W. Fourth St., Corvallis.
"Yoga on Tap," 6:30 p.m., Mazama Brewery, 33930 S.E. Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. One hour of yoga practice, plus cool-down with a pint of Mazama beer. Bring a yoga mat and water. Cost: $15. Registration: https://bit.ly/2nsDHr5.
Events
TODAY
Screenings of "Shellshocked," 6 p.m., 8 p.m., Block 15 Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. The documentary explores the importance and fragility of wild oysters in cleaning water and building ecosystems for marine life.
TUESDAY
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story Time with Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW. Information: 541-917-7580.
Story Time for Infants and Toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Tap Talk, 7 p.m., Block 15 Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Environmental Protection Agency scientist Jim Markwiese will speak on ocean acidification and its effect on oyster aquaculture.
Canceled: The Wailin' Jennys in concert, 7 p.m.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3212, access code 553005525#; or GoToMeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/553005525.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Canceled: Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee, 5 p.m.
Corvallis Urban Renewal Budget Commission, 6 p.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/415180395141561612.
Corvallis Budget Commission, immediately after the Urban Renewal Area Budget Commission meeting, https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/415180395141561612.
Corvallis Human Services Committee, 2 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Corvallis Urban Services Committee, 5 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Philomath Park Advisory Board, 5 p.m., city hall, 980 Applegate St.
Benton County Mental Health, Addiction, Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., Siletz Conference Room, second floor (use north-side entrance), health department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis.
Adair Village City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave. FIRST TUESDAY EVERY MONTH -- MAKE SURE IT GOES IN
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Flu vaccination clinic for adults and children, 5 to 8 p.m., Pediatrics Department, first floor, Asbury Building, 3680 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis.
Opportunities
The Philomath Community Library continues to be closed due to COVID-19. Virtual programs such as story time and at-home activities can be found at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__cbcpubliclibrary.net_virtual-2Devents_&d=DwIFAw&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=Jjs6e4mKeqY2pzNSknFevl83mthQH_LL0pYwdb7IN6M&m=opGwUNSKWHpsfzgZmL3AcwKWmxi0sVX_9HSHvNWoPyQ&s=9fu26ePokc8tvrD5f_GWp3k2qqFHW1uXhtghlMMzkIg&e=.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Zonta Club of Corvallis, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Clubhouse at Adair, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Adair Village. Information: zontacorvallis@gmail.com.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: Ray Hilts, 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Linn-Benton Community College Sweet Home Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Young At Heart Singers, 1 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. The group sings at local retirement and assisted living facilities. The group is looking for one or two men who can sing tenor/bass; no audition required. Information: yadomod@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798 or rasalila2@yahoo.com.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Morningstar Grange No. 311, 6 p.m., grange hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Potluck followed by meeting at 7 p.m.
Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Information: 541-259-3030.
Graphic Novel Book Club, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, basement, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Newcomers welcome; no audition; no experience necessary. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Bass Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: Larry Rinier, 541-990-1679.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or rudesheim@juno.com.
Albany Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. N. Information: 541-926-6622.
Knights Templar Temple Commandery 3, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 8:30 a.m., drivers safety; 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., game afternoon.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — foot care by appointment; 10:30 a.m., sing-along; 10:30 a.m., Awareness through Movement; noon to 3:45 p.m., drop-in bridge; 2 p.m., sun style tai chi.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, snooker and shuffleboard; 9 a.m., knitting/crochet; 10 a.m., Tuesday Topics Coffee Time; 11 a.m., tai chi; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., Easter card-making class, $10 for four cards, materials provided; 1:30 p.m., line dancing; 2 p.m., billiards for the disabled; 5:30 p.m., zumba; 6:30 p.m., line dancing.
Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. — 8:15 a.m., senior quilters; 6 p.m., Jacks and Queens pinochle.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Teens and adults who have experienced a stroke or brain injury are invited to share with peers their frustrations and successes. Support people also are welcome.
Family Caregiver Support Group, 3 p.m., Grace Center for Adult Day Services, 980 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. RSVP: 541-754-8417.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Canceled: National Alliance for Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 p.m.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-244-6651.
Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-6261.
