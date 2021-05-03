Calendar (May 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
God's Heart Picnic, 5 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
TODAY
"Bird Tails and Trails," 3 p.m., Sunset Park, 4567 SW Country Club Drive; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd.; Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave.; and Chepenefa Springs Park, 2800 NW Daylily Ave., all in Corvallis.
TUESDAY
"Bird Tails and Trails," 3 p.m. See previous day's listing.
Government
TODAY
Benton County budget meeting, 5:30 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 348-035-701#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/348035701.
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 729-150-373#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/729150373.
Benton County budget meeting, 1 p.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 642-514-565#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/642514565.
Linn-Benton Loop Technical Advisory Committee, 2:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 852 4799 9349, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85247999349.
Benton County Mental Health, Addictions and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., online.
Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2167641408368665868. Immediately followed by the Corvallis Budget Commission.
Adair Village Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 978-990-5000, access code 423177.
Albany Revitalization Agency Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/5419177500?pwd=UzdQbFgvSUxVRVErZjAwSnIxVXZQZz09.
Adair Village City Council, 6:45 p.m., city hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave.
Albany Budget Committee, 7 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/5419177500?pwd=UzdQbFgvSUxVRVErZjAwSnIxVXZQZz09#success.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
MWSH Corvallis LLC has applied for coverage under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General 1200-C Permit Construction Stormwater Discharges for Bonaventure of Corvallis. Information about the project is available at https://www.deq.state.or.us/wq/stormwater/swppubnotice1200c.asp. The deadline to submit written comments for this proposed project is Thursday.
Schools
TUESDAY
Meeting of collective bargaining teams for Corvallis School District and Corvallis Education Association, 3 p.m., Zoom. Information: 541-757-3860 or garrett.ross@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Virtual Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Linn and Benton counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 541-745-2064, namimv@sbcglobal.net or https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tjwtc-gqqd4ohn22n5tddanwhuat0jhq4wvr.