Calendar (May 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Lincoln School, 110 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Free evening meal; drive through or walk up.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18. See Tuesday listing.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meals served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. See Tuesday listing.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
TUESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TUESDAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m.
READ to a dog virtual sessions, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Young readers can practice their skills by reading virutally to a Reading Education Assistance Dog and handler. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-to-a-dog-registration-105434547570.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 147-471-965#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/147471965.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with city managers, 1 p.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 651-289-773; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/651289773.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protective District, 7 p.m., 669-900-6833, meeting ID 328 451 689, password 024403.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, plus executive session to discuss potential litigation, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, 10 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Plus executive session to discuss potential litigation.
Canceled: Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m.
Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6 p.m., phone or video. RSVP: linda.ray@co.benton.or.us by noon Wednesday.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany.ccm.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Opportunities
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will offer limited camping at some state park campgrounds starting June 9. A list of campgrounds that will open that day will be published by May 31 at oregonstateparks.org.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Canceled: Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
League of Women Voters of Corvallis, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Annual meeting celebrating the league's 100th year. Jo Anne Trow will present "Women's Suffrage in Oregon: Why Did It Take So Long?" Link to meeting at www.lwv.corvallis.or.us.
Schools
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Education Association and Corvallis School District collective bargaining teams, 1 p.m. Labor negotiations. Information: 541-757-3860 or garrett.ross@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Canceled: Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., Lebanon.
Family Support and Education Group for Children with Mental Health, Behavioral and Emotional Issues, 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Support and education on mental health and behavioral issues. Dinner and children’s program provided. RSVP: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131. Information: 541-752-6261.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Grief Realization and Education Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany. Peer support for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Information: 541-829-9102.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
