Calendar (May 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, "Development of Cytomegalovirus as a Novel Vaccine Vector," 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Online lecture presented by Jay Nelson, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute. For Zoom link or more information, email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TODAY
Celebration of library team member Axl Rose's first birthday, noon to 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children are invited to visit and celebrate Axl the Axolotl with treats, craft projects and a free book about axolotls while supplies last.
THURSDAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
Government
TODAY
Applicant interviews for Benton County advisory boards and committees, 1:30 p.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code 957-637-525#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/957637525.
Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, 6:30 p.m., online. Special meeting. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4475823079477614860.
Health
TODAY
Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine.
THURSDAY
Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, noon to 5 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine, second doses of Moderna.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 1755 NW Ninth St., Suite 110, Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421, meeting ID 837 2655 0421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Plan ahead
Open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cumberland Church, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Tour the building, learn about plans to relocate and renovate it to create a community events center. Reservations: 541-928-0911 by noon Thursday.
Support groups
TODAY
Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany. First meeting since March 2020. Planning of upcoming programs and speakers. Face coverings required. Information: 541-928-5008.
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
New Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 6 p.m., New Hope Church, 37180 Gore Drive, Lebanon. Fully accessible.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.