Calendar (May 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and free store, open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind St. Edward's Catholic Church, 100 Main St., Lebanon. Financial assistance from rent and utilities from 9 to 11 a.m.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Stone Soup lunch, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Let's Eat, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., grab-and-go sack suppers for all. Information: 541-752-3541.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, "COVID-19 Update," 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Online lecture presented by Adam Brady, infectious disease specialist for Samaritan Health Services. For Zoom link or more information, email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TODAY
Lebanon Senior Center craft demonstration, through 4 p.m., Facebook and YouTube. Framed flower on burlap. You will need a frame and artificial flowers.
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
"Armchair Travel," 2 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88428761644. The Lebanon Senior Center presents a program on New Zealand.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Details above.
Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and Environment Spring Lecture Series, noon, GoToWebinar. "A Gift for the Dunawi Creek Regeneration Site at the Bald Hill Natural Area," the last in the free lecture series, will be presented by Dave Eckert of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and Jude Geist of the City of Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department. Sponsored by the Marys Peak Group Sierra Club and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Information: 541-766-6793. Registration: bit.ly/giftfordunawicreek.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Made to order. Proceeds will benefit the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-786-535-3211, access code 240-743-477#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/240743477.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with city manager, 1 p.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 275-215-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275215221.
Albany Library Board, 5:15 p.m., virtual.
Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac.
Albany Human Relations Commission, 7 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/92898415737?pwd=TXNOT0JlZE1VU3JqWkJqQVZpcmRKUT09#success.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District public meeting, 7 p.m., 253-215-8782, meeting ID 328 451 689, password 024403. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and vote on the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. The budget can be viewed at corvallisrfpd.com.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, plus executive session, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 610-344-149#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/610-344149.
Benton County and City of Corvallis Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, 4 p.m., +1-253-215-8782 or https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646.
Albany City Council, 6 p.m., zoom.us/j/5419177500, code 252269.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 311 S. Main St., Lebanon.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Health screenings, June 28, American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Life Line Screening will offer five screenings to identify risk for stroke, heart disease and other chronic conditions. Cost: $149. Registration: 1-888-653-6441, or text "circle" to 797979.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.