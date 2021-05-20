Calendar (May 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Health
FRIDAY
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Fire Department, 611 Lyon St. SE. Appointments and information: Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Fee-for-service clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $100 for new patient visits; $50 for follow-up appointments. Patients can bill their own insurance if they qualify. Appointments: 541-758-3000.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking three candidates for the Fish Screening Task Force: one to represent agricultural interests and two candidates to represent fishing or fish conservation interests. The application form is available at https://www.drw.state.or.us/fish/screening/index.asp. Applications should be submitted by email to katherine.e.nordholm@odfw.oregon.gov. Applications are due by June 15.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.