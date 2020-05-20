Calendar (May 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Lincoln School, 110 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Free evening meal; drive through or walk up.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
READ to a dog virtual sessions, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Young readers can practice their skills by reading virutally to a Reading Education Assistance Dog and handler. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-to-a-dog-registration-105434547570.
"Stay at Home Lecture Series," 3 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
No Pressure Book Chat, 6:30 p.m. Corvallis-Benton County Public Library staff members will share some of their favorite reads, and invite participants to share theirs. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-pressure-book-chat-registration-103936779706.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with district attorney, 9 a.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 275-215-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275215221.
Benton County Emergency Operations Center policy discussion and incident command, 10 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 194-100-941#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4351623338000680976. Interviews of planning commissioner and historic resources commissioner applicants.
Canceled: Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisburg City Council, 6:30 p.m., 120 Smith St.
Opportunities
Meet virtually with a librarian via video call. You can chat face to face with a librarian from the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library by scheduling an appointment at https://bit.ly/virtualaskalibrarian. Librarians can provide technological help, make reading suggestions, help with using online services such as downloading ebooks, and more.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Corvallis Community Center Book Club, 11 a.m., https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/virtual-events. Discussion of "Lab Girl."
Schools
THURSDAY
Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee, 6 p.m., https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!