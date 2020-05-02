Calendar (May 2)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup Supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m. Hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
MONDAY
"Reflections on Art, COVID-19 and the Mind of America," noon, online. Former National Endowment for the Arts Chair John Frohnmayer will be livestreamed at https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu. Followed by a short question-and-answer session moderated by Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann. Viewers can send in comments using the comment feature.
Government
MONDAY
Five Electeds meeting, noon, 1-872-240-3311, access code 617662165# or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/617662165.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., apparatus bay, 1035 Main St. Those attending are asked to wear masks and gloves and maintain 6 feet of separation from each other.
Philomath Finance and Administration Committee, 4 p.m., 312-626-6799, meeting ID 206 550 7670, password Philomath, or https://zoom.us/j/2065507670?pwd=etjql3nubk83odjkty9lduqvyxg5zz09.
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8611123687129864974.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Organizations
MONDAY
Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m., https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4eabad29aaf58-bswcd2. Information: 541-753-7208.
Plan ahead
"Wonderful Women of Art History," 10 a.m. Tuesdays, May 5 through June 9, Zoom. Explores unknown and underappreciated female masters of the past, and gives students a chance to create art in a similar vein. Cost: $29, including supplies. Registration: Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, 541-917-4840.
Beginning German, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 5 through June 11, Zoom. Builds on basic knowledge of the language and culture appropriate to a first-year student. Cost: $49. Registration: Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, 541-917-4840.
Schools
MONDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., public viewing via Facebook streaming.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
