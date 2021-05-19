Calendar (May 19)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Closet, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Food and clothing assistance for those in need. Information: 541-929-2499.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Blood drives
THURSDAY
American Red Cross, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Albany American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Register online at www.redcross.org or by phone at 888-653-6441.
American Red Cross, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Register online at www.redcross.org or by phone at 888-653-6441.
Classes
THURSDAY
All About Breastfeeding, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Free class to support new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Free.
Government
THURSDAY
Joint work session of Corvallis City Council and Benton County Board of Commissioners, 4 p.m. Virtual meeting to discuss recommendations of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board on addressing homelessness. Register to view the meeting live online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3535561417709896207.
Corvallis School District Budget Committee, 6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting to receive the budget message and take comment from the public. Written comment will be taken by email until noon Thursday at jennifer.schroeder@corvallis.k12.or.us. Meeting will be livestreamed on the district's You Tube channel at youtube.com/c/CorvallisSchoolDistrict.
Opportunities
Siuslaw National Forest officials are soliciting proposals for management of campgrounds and related developed recreation facilities to be operated under a concession campground special use permit. Application deadline: 4:30 p.m. June 14. Information: 541-271-6017 or christopher.lacosse@usda.gov.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.