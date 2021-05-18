Calendar (May 18)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis School District meals, 11 a.m. to noon on school days, free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children ages 1-18, Corvallis High School, 16th Street entrance. Preorder available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools meals, free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches on school days at multiple locations and various times. Contact local schools for details.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Let's Eat, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., grab-and-go sack suppers for all. Information: 541-752-3541.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 233 S. Second St., Lebanon. Financial assistance and free clothing, household and personal car items available. 541-258-5405.
Blood drives
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross, 2:30 p.m., Santiam High School, 265 Evergreen SW, Mill City. Appointments or information: 800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.
American Red Cross, noon to 5:30 p.m., Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Appointments or information: 800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Baby and Me Storytime, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St, interactive storytime for children up to 2 years old. Free.
Dancing, noon to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin NW. Includes swing, foxtrot and waltz. Admission: $5, includes lessons. Lessons from noon to 1 p.m., dancing from 1:30 to 3:30.
Lumina Hospice Knitting and Crocheting Friendship Circle, 1 to 2 p.m., 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Beginners welcome, materials available. 541-452-8147, www.luminahospice.org.
Corvallis Ride of Silence, meet at 6:30 p.m. in front of Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The ride starts at 7 p.m. and will travel to and along the Eric Austin Memorial Path. Commemorates cyclists who have been injured or killed. Information: 541-758-9333, silent.ride@yahoo.com.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
CANCELED: Corvallis Planning Commission meeting.
CARA Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m. Virtual meeting, accessible online at https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cara. Followed immediately by a meeting of the Albany Revitalization Agency, accessible at https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cara.
Scio School Board, 7 p.m. Virtual meeting accessible online at https://scio.k12.or.us/board/online/.
Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee and Board of Education, 6 p.m. Virtual meeting, accessible online at https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu/.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Opportunities
Luckiamute Watershed Council Photography Contest. Prizes up to $100. Entry deadline: May 31. Information: 503-837-0237 or outreach@luckiamutelwc.org.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
La Leche League, breastfeeding information and support group, 10 a.m., Corvallis Birth and Women's Health Center, 2314 NW Kings Blvd. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and babies welcome. 541-714-3370.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St.
Corvallis Lions Club, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.