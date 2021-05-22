Calendar (May 15)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Closures
MONDAY
All public access between Gill's Landing RV Park and River View Park in Lebanon, including the Eagle Scout Trail, will be closed Monday through at least the end of the month. Trail construction to connect the two parks is taking place. Information: 541-258-4917 or parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Government
MONDAY
Albany Community Development Commission, noon, https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/cdc.
Canceled: Albany Planning Commission.
Corvallis City Council executive session, 5 p.m. For discussion of status of pending litigation or litigation likely to be filed. Followed by regular session at 6 p.m., broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 2; or register to watch online, at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1758864976433442575.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors executive session, 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consult with legal council.
Opportunities
The Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St., is honoring the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces and recognizing them and all veterans today, Armed Forces Day, with free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations: https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com.
The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, through the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, is supporting the city of Albany in making service improvements to the Albany Transit System. Learn about the three options by visiting http://www.ocwcog.org/transportation/albany-transit-implementation-strategy, then provide your feedback via the survey at the link on the page by May 28.
Schools
MONDAY
Canceled: Contract negotiations between the Corvallis School District and the Oregon School Employees Association, 5 p.m.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
New Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 6 p.m., New Hope Church, 37180 Gore Drive, Lebanon. Fully accessible.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.