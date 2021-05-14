Calendar (May 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Armed Forces Day nonpartisan flag rally, noon to 1 p.m., in front of the National Guard Armory, 100 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. The Benton County Republican Women invite local residents to bring a flag and honor all branches of the armed forces. Extra flags and signs will be available. Information: 541-745-5374.
Drive-through block party, 3 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Drive-through/walk-through style party including food, music and information about the CMLC and community partners. Masks and social distancing required. Information: info@cmlcenter.org.
Organizations
SATURDAY
Health-Love-Peace Movement, 10 a.m. to noon, intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, across from the Albany Farmers Market. Participate in a "smile and wave" event. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Information: 541-760-5457.
Plan ahead
Teen Day drop-in vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20, Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First doses of Pfizer vaccine. Targeted at teens, but open to anyone who is eligible. Those vaccinated can enter a drawing for several prizes, including a Chromebook, AirPods and gift cards.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer or smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.