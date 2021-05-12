Calendar (May 12)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Assistance with rent, utilities and propane, 9:30 to 11 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul, behind St. Edward's Catholic Church, 233 S. Second St., Lebanon. Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free store, open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering clothing, household and personal care items. Information: 541-258-5405.
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Andy Karpus will present "Proteins: Much More than Part of a Healthy Diet."
Events
THURSDAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
Second Avenue history tour, 6 p.m.; meet at Burkhart Square, First Avenue and Lyon Street, Albany. Hear stories about the history of Second Avenue.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Budget Commission, 6 p.m., online.
Canceled: Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m.
Health
TODAY
Vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Targeted at students, but open to anyone eligible for vaccination. First and second doses of Pfizer. Drop-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended and can be made at https://openscheduling.mychart.samhealth.org/MyChart/covid19/#.
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
Vaccination clinic, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First and second doses of Pfizer, and second doses of Moderna. Drop-ins welcome; appointments available at 855-441-2311 or bit.ly/bentoncogov-vaccinescheduling.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Sweet Home Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421, meeting ID 837 2655 0421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Zoom. Quilters exploring this traditional craft in new, creative ways. Email corvallismodernquiltguild@gmail.com for a guest invitation. Information: https://corvallismodernquiltguild.org.
Plan ahead
COVID-19 vaccinations, 4 to 7 p.m. May 18, Kings Valley Charter School, 38840 Kings Valley Hwy, Philomath. First doses of Moderna. Appointments: 541-766-6464.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
New Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 6 p.m., New Hope Church, 37180 Gore Drive, Lebanon. Fully accessible.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.