Calendar (May 11)

Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and free store, open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind St. Edward's Catholic Church, 100 Main St., Lebanon. Financial assistance from rent and ulitities from 9 to 11 a.m.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. John Lewis will present "Hollywood Encounters the '60s Counterculture." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TODAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Everyone age 5 or over must wear a mask. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Drive-through birthday social and COVID-19 vaccine card lamination, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Celebrate May birthdays with a treat. Those age 50 or over can walk, bike or drive up to receive ice cream; it doesn't have to be your birthday. Bring your vaccination card for lamination.
"Random Review," noon, webinar. Dancer and choreographer Mishelle Mennett will be joined onscreen by author Henry Alford for a review of "And Then They Danced: A Voyage into the Groove." Free registration: https:cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
"Virtual History Bites: Albany's Cast-Iron Storefronts," noon, Facebook Live.
First Avenue history tour, 6 p.m.; meet at Burkhart Square, First Avenue and Lyon Street, Albany. Take an informative tour of First Avenue.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Proceeds will benefit the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis Historic Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5129572901900750352.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with community development, natural areas and parks, and public works directors, 9 a.m., 1-408-650-3123, access code 691-475-429#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/691475429.
Benton County budget meeting, 3 p.m., 1-669-224-3412, access code 691-475-429#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275389477.
Corvallis Legislative Committee, 4 p.m., https://archives.corvallisoregon.gov/public/ElectronicFile.aspx?dbid=0&docid=2081841.
Albany City Council, 6 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/5419177500?pwd=UzdQbFgvSUxVRVErZjAwSnIxVXZQZz09#success.
Canceled: Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m.
Corvallis Budget Commission, 6 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3929350406647410956.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Corvallis Stake, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Marys Peak Trail Run, 6:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Blodgett Grade School, 35177 Tum Tum Road. Run a 50-mile, 50K or 25K route. Registration: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=78133.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.