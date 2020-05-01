Calendar (May 1)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
TODAY
Music à la Carte, noon, https://beav.es/4Ns, Facebook. Gideon Freudmann, cello.
SATURDAY
Canceled: Build Lebanon Trails Cheadle Lake Run and Kids’ Obstacle Dash.
Canceled: Contra dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis Rural Fire Protective District, 7 p.m., Zoom. Special meeting for the purpose of authorizing funds to purchase gym equipment for Locke Fire Station. Meeting number: 253-215-8782, meeting ID 328 451 689, password 024403.
Plan ahead
Linn-Benton Community College community education online classes, starting Monday. Reduced rates of $19 to $49. Schedule: www.linnbenton.edu/communityeducation.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
