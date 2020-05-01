Calendar (May 1)

Calendar (May 1)

{{featured_button_text}}

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Classes

SATURDAY

Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.

Events

TODAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://beav.es/4Ns, Facebook. Gideon Freudmann, cello.

SATURDAY

Canceled: Build Lebanon Trails Cheadle Lake Run and Kids’ Obstacle Dash.

Canceled: Contra dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Government

TODAY

Corvallis Rural Fire Protective District, 7 p.m., Zoom. Special meeting for the purpose of authorizing funds to purchase gym equipment for Locke Fire Station. Meeting number: 253-215-8782, meeting ID 328 451 689, password 024403.

Plan ahead

Linn-Benton Community College community education online classes, starting Monday. Reduced rates of $19 to $49. Schedule: www.linnbenton.edu/communityeducation.

Support groups

SATURDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 27)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 28)

  • Updated

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 29)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Events-calendar

Calendar (April 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News