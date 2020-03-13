Calendar (March 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
"Introduction to Yoga, Neuroscience and Pain," 3 p.m., Live Well Yoga, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Learn techniques you can use at home to ease your experience with pain. Cost: $20. Registration: livewellstudio.com.
Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 979 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
TODAY
Canceled: Meet and greet with the final Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments executive director candidate, 10 a.m.
Canceled: Lunch with the final Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments executive director candidate, 11:30 a.m.
Canceled: Grand opening celebration, 4 to 6 p.m., RE/MAX INTEGRITY and Corvallis Urban Works.
Canceled: Opening reception for Monterey Jazz Festival Posters by Earl Newman, 5 to 7 p.m.
Canceled: Celtic Frolic, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Canceled: St. Paddy's Party, First Street.
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
"¡Los Cuentos! Bilingual Story Times," 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Canceled: "Mamma Mia!," 2 and 7 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Canceled: Corvallis Comedy Night — Emmy Blotnick, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway.
Government
SATURDAY
Canceled: Benton County legislative breakfast, 8 a.m.
Legislative update meeting, 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Oregon legislators who have been invited to participate include Sen. Sara Gelser, Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, Rep. Dan Rayfield and Rep. Mike Nearman.
Organizations
SATURDAY
Pioneer Harley Owners Group, 8 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. meeting, Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Information: squirrel227@comcast.net.
Mid-Valley Singles Inc., 9 a.m., bar area, Tommy's 4th Street Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-928-0870.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
American Sewing Guild, 10 a.m., Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1736 NW Dixon St., Corvallis. Share sewing ideas and techniques. Information: www.willamettevalleysewing.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Canceled: Linn Genealogical Society, 1:15 p.m.
Plan ahead
Planting, 9 a.m. to noon March 20, intersection of Oak Creek and Canyon drives, Skunk/Alder Creek, Corvallis. Helps the Marys River Watershed Council and Corvallis Odd Fellows plant native trees and shrubs. Bring a shovel and work gloves, if you have them. Registration: nicole@mrwc.org.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, library, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.