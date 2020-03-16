Calendar (March 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Note: All events subject to change without notice.
Assistance
TODAY
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School.
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18; see today's listing for details.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18; see today's listing for details.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Canceled: Academy for Lifelong Learning.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Chair yoga, 3 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave. Suited to those with medical or physical limitations. By donation. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
“Cannabis Horticulture Q & A,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 SW Fourth St. Cost: $10.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Government
TODAY
Albany Community Development Commission, noon, Willamette Room, downstairs, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
North Albany Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Station 14, 2850 NW Gibson Hill Road.
Albany Planning Commission, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Canceled: Lebanon Arts Commission, 5:30 p.m.
Canceled: Philomath Planning Commission, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Canceled: Philomath Council Terms Ad Hoc Committee, 2 p.m.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 12:15 to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SW., Albany.
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Sweet Home Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Linn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: www.linnchapterdar.weebly.com.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798, or on Facebook at Corvallis Meditation Community.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Canceled: Scio Historical Society, 6 p.m.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or www.shireofcdv.org/.
Sons of Legionnaires, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., 127 NW Broadalbin St. Information: albanyelkslodge359@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany.
St. Johns Lodge No. 17, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany. Information: 541-928-3145.
Plan ahead
Clothing-optional yoga, 6 p.m. March 26, North Hall, Odd Fellows Barnum Lodge, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Family-friendly nudist event featuring beginning yoga; bring a towel to sit on; bring a snack to share if you wish. Admission: $10. Registration: wanderingbareorgeon@gmail.com.
Support groups
TODAY
Grief support group, 5:30 p.m., Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany.
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly open house, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Three groups will explain how they function. Try the program for free. Information: 541-409-5385.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., Room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m., conference room, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-745-2064 or www.namimidvalley.org.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131. Information: 541-752-6261.