Calendar (March 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net. Note: All events subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Classes
TODAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Teen yoga, 4 p.m., Live Well Yoga, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Open to all teens. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Closures
The Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath will be closed starting today; reopening will be announced at a later date. Opening of the historical society's Corvallis museum has been postponed till further notice.
Lebanon Municipal Court proceedings have been canceled and can be rescheduled at 541-258-4909. The court counter is closed till further notice; payments can be made online or at the drop box.
Events
TODAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Free dance lessons with paid admission to the Wednesday afternoon dance; lessons at noon, dance 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Canceled: "Housing in Corvallis: Don't We Have Enough?," 7 p.m.
Turkish evening, 7 p.m., community room, behind City Hall, 255 N. Main St. Ali Baba will display and describe Turkish carpets and kilims. Information: 541-654-2052.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Work session and meeting.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Service District Governing Board meetings, 10 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Alsea Human Services and 911 Emergency Communications Services.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., LBHA, 1250 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.
Canceled: Millersburg Planning Commission, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Canceled: Corvallis Economic Development Advisory Board, 3 p.m.
Albany City Council, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Canceled: Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m.
Canceled: Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany American Legion Auxiliary Sewing Group, 9 a.m., 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Canceled: Linn County Republican Women, noon.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. New and experienced players. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Lumina Hospice Knitting and Crocheting Friendship Circle, 1 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Create items to comfort hospice patients and their families. Beginners welcome; materials available.
Old-Time Fiddlers, 3 to 4 p.m., Cambridge Terrace, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Transportation Action Team, 3:30 p.m. Information: loriebailey@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Waste Prevention Action Team, 5:30 p.m., Room 203, Wilkinson Hall, 2601 SW Orchard Ave. Information: loriebailey@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Lions Club, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Information: president@corvallislions.com or https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis.
SafeHaven Humane Society Board, 6:30 p.m., fourth-floor conference room, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Lebanon Business and Professional Women, 6:45 p.m., Pineway Golf Course, 30949 Pineway Drive.
Linn-Benton-Lincoln Labor Chapter/AFL-CIO, 7 p.m., United Steelworkers Union Hall, 1400 Salem Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-3457.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Albany Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 7:30 p.m., 738 Fifth St. SE.
Round of Month, 8 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St.
Scholarships
SELCO Community Credit Union invites qualified high school seniors to apply for a share of $50,000 as part of its annual scholarship program. SELCO will award $2,500 scholarships to 20 high school seniors planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college. Apply at selco.org/scholarships by March 31.
Schools
WEDNESDAY
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m., Room CC-103, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
Scio School Board, 7 p.m., library, middle school, 38875 NW First Ave.
Support groups
TODAY
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Open to family caregivers. This drop-in group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another.
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St, Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive., Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
Canceled: Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m.
Blood Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Discuss experiences while facing challenges of living with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Teen Social Club: High-Functioning Autism or Asperger’s and Friends, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. For ages 14 to 21 “on the spectrum” to meet and socialize. Information: 541-740-6306.
Youth Motivating Others Through Voices of Experience, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Opportunity for ages 14 to 25 with experience in the mental health, Department of Human Services or juvenile justice systems to meet and learn to advocate for themselves and others. Information: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn @gmail.com.