Calendar (March 12)

Assistance
FRIDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
Hatha yoga, 7 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Chinese Qi Gong/Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.
Corvallis Community Center writing workshop, 10 a.m., community room, Avery Office, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Events
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children ages 3 to 5. Free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Corvallis Community Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Friends of the Albany Public Library, noon, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Robert Lillie discusses his new book, "Oregon's Island in the Sky," which tells the geological story of Marys Peak.
Movie Matinee, 12:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. "First Man," a look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Free admission, popcorn and water.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
"Mamma Mia!," 2 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Library After Hours: Game Night, 6:15 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Those age 18 or over can play board games, video games and lawn games (indoors); experience virtual reality; and make a personalized game piece.
"Western Oregon in the Era of Climate Change: The Transformation of Oregon Forests and Communities," 6:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Chuck Willer will speak.
"As You Like It," 7 p.m., theater, Crescent Valley High School, 4444 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Sponsored by Corvallis Leadership Commonwealth. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for children; available at the door or by texting 541-753-1819.
"You Do Not Walk Alone," 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. LBCC's winter choral concert, featuring the award-winning Concert and Chamber choirs, and fan favorite a cappella groups the Sirens and Blue Light Special. The concert will explore the topic of mental health. Tickets: $10 general, $7 seniors, free for college students and those under 18; linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Fundraisers
Fundraisers
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Health
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Albany Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, 11 a.m. E-Board, noon potluck, 1 p.m. meeting, 1400 Salem Ave. SE. Information: 541-990-6277.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Information: 541-754-7102.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Lacomb Grange, 6:30 p.m., potluck dinner; 7:30 p.m., meeting, grange hall, 34100 E. Lacomb Road.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m. For location, call Duwayne Strauser, 541-928-7239.
Plan ahead
"The ABCs of Abstract Art," March 19 through 21, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Painting workshop. Cost: $245. Registration: at the center, or mailed to Brownsville Art Association, PO Box 655, Brownsville 97327, with checks made payable to BAA.
Senior centers
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. SW — noon, pinochle and other card games.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — 9 a.m., Yoga Plus; 10 a.m., Beginning Yoga; 10 a.m., Writing Workshop; noon to 3:45 p.m., drop-in bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Beginner's Tai Chi/Qi Gong; 10 a.m., Secret Pals; 11:15 a.m., Qi Gong; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously; 1 p.m., movie, "Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
Support groups
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Men’s Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. For men who have experienced verbal, physical, emotional and psychological abuse by sexual partners, wives, parents, bosses and others.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.