Calendar (March 11)

Assistance
THURSDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
Events
TODAY
"Show Up, Geek Out," 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For ages 5 to 9; includes circuit boards, Ozobots and LittleBits. Registration: 541-258-4926.
"Show Up, Geek Out," 4:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For ages 10 to 14; includes circuit boards, Ozobots and LittleBits. Registration: 541-258-4926.
Albany Relay for Life 2020 kickoff meeting, 6 p.m., Room 103, Calapooia Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW.
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
"Digital Life: How the Internet Works," 10:30 a.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn how website profit models influence content, understand internet culture, learn strategies for maintaining privacy and security on the internet.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Community Center mahjong, noon, Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6959.
Bingocize, 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Combines bingo with an opportunity to move. Prizes. Open to those age 50 or over.
Tech help lab, 2 to 4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Get help from a library staff member with your computer or device. By appointment at 541-929-3016.
Sustainability Fair, 5 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The fair features more than 60 interactive exhibits. Food by Valley Catering.
"Do-It-Yourself Home and Health," 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Those age 16 or over can learn recipes for and make samples to take home of dryer sheets, peppermint foot scrub and more. Registration: 541-258-4926.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Jam session, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Open menu through kitchen.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
Albany Joint Water and Wastewater Management Committee, 5 p.m., Santiam Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Philomath Park Advisory Board, 5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Millersburg Events Planning Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 4222 NE Old Salem Road. Information: 458-233-6300.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1440 NW Ninth St.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
Oregon Association for Better Hearing, 3:30 p.m., meeting room, main floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-1377.
Take Shape for Life Wellness Program, 7 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany. Free information to get off medication and lose weight. Info: 541-619-2948 or 541-928-7071.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 503-394-3807.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Club; Lea Drastikova, a Rotary exchange student, will present "My Life in the Czech Republic and My Corvallis Experience." 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages; new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Grand Prairie Garden Club, 1 p.m. Information: 541-791-9145.
Reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. For "Four Local and Regional 2019-20 Artists in Residence."
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam St. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Calapooia Brewing Putting League, 6 p.m., 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. Nine-hole disc golf course amid the construction. Prizes. Cost: $5.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The group welcomes all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Circle of the Dances of Universal Peace, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Theme: "Embracing Light and Shadows: Dissolving Conflict into Peace." Donation: $5 to $10. Information: 503-547-3822.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., community room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Quilters exploring this traditional craft in new, creative ways. Visitors encouraged. Information: http://corvallismodernquiltguild.blogspot.com.
Lebanon Amateur Radio Emergency Services, 7 p.m., Conference Room D, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Information: 541-259-1316 or www.gsl.net./lcares.
Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, 7 p.m., Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St.
Multiracial Families Discussion Group, 7 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Information: 541-754-7225.
NAACP, 7 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Michael Hughes will talk about climate justice work. Presentation by Oregon State University NAACP Chapter.
East Linn Lodge No. 44 AF & AM, 7:30 p.m., 725 S. Second St., Lebanon. All Brothers welcome. Information: 541-974-1025.
Job’s Daughters, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 431 First Ave. W., Albany.
Lebanon IOOF, 8 p.m., 20 E. Ash St.
Plan ahead
"Zumba/Zumba Toning," 9:10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting Monday, through April 17, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $54. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., quilting; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Complete Feet foot care, 541-812-0849; 9 a.m. to noon, SHIBA, 541-812-0849; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., Bingocize; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW.Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., Room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. High school-aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.