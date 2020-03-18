Calendar (March 18)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net. Note: All events subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Assistance
TODAY
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: See details above.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
TODAY
Canceled: Academy for Lifelong Learning.
THURSDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Canceled: Academy for Lifelong Learning.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
"All About Breastfeeding," 6:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Part I. Supports new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Support partners encouraged to attend.
Closures
In an effort to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, the city of Corvallis is eliminating walk-in public access at City Hall, the Finance Department Billing Office, Corvallis Municipal Court, Corvallis Police Department, Corvallis Fire Station 1, the Public Works Administrative Office, and the Parks and Recreation Avery Administrative Office.
The Lebanon Police Department lobby will not be open.
Linn-Benton Community College is moving to online classes as of today. Buildings will not be open. Spring term is postponed till April 6.
Events
TODAY
"Gardening in the Pacific Northwest Brown-Bag Talks," noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Darren Morgan of Shonnard's Nursery, Florist and Landscape will present "No Garden? No Problem! Fruit, Berries and Veggies in Containers."
THURSDAY
Canceled: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.
Canceled: Ken Carpenter author event, 4:30 p.m.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage. Information: 541-367-3559.
Canceled: "The Church's History and Its People," 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Church.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with district attorney, 10 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with sheriff, 11 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Board of Directors, 2 p.m., Cascades West Center, 1400 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.
Canceled: Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m.
Philomath City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Special meeting to review the city's response of the COVID-19 pandemic, hear comments from Mayor Eric Niemann, and hold a question-and-answer session. Council members will attend via teleconference or videoconference. Chambers will be open to the public; seating will be limited to allow for social distancing.
Camp Adair Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-917-3370.
Health
You have free articles remaining.
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
The American Red Cross faces a blood shortage due to blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood at 1-800-RED-CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
La Leche League, 6 p.m., Multicultural Literacy Center, 128 SW Ninth St., Corvallis. Breastfeeding information and support. Information: 541-766-0055 or www.llli.org.
Ukulele Club, 6 p.m., Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. 'C' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-258-7066.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The group welcomes all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7 p.m., 1469 Timber St. SW, Albany. Post and Auxiliary.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Oregon State University Center for the Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting followed by program at 7:30. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the valley.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 738 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District 509J Board of Directors, 10:30 a.m., boardroom, central administration building, 1555 SW 35th St. Special meeting solely for action on time-sensitive contracts related to bond construction. Due to health concerns, no public comment will be taken.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
TOPS OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 503-510-7205 or eloisejan@yahoo.com.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Blood Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Discuss experiences while facing challenges of living with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, Room No. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.