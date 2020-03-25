Calendar (March 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18: See listing above.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: See listing above.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Lebanon Soup Kitchen, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., 170 E. Grant St. The Lebanon Police Department will provide hygiene kits, blankets and educational materials; these items will be available on request all other days at the police department, 40 N. Second St.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TODAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
THURSDAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Closures
The Linn County Civil Division will be available by appointment only.
The Linn County Animal Control mobile veterinary clinic program has been suspended till further notice.
Events
TODAY
Canceled: Story time, Benton County Historical Museum.
Government
TODAY
Canceled: Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, plus executive session to discuss potential litigation, 9 a.m.
Benton County Disposal Site Advisory Committee and Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6 p.m., online portal. Community members are invited to attend via phone and/or video. Those who would like to attend are asked to write to linda.ray@co.benton.or.us.
Plan ahead
Canceled: Cornerstone Associates annual fundraising event, April 4. An online auction will be announced soon.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive., Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
