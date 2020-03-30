Calendar (March 30)

Opportunities

Ten micro-shelters are being built to serve as isolation units for unhoused Corvallis community members who need that service. After the crisis is past, the shelters will be used by the SafePlace Transitional Housing program. An individual or organization can donate any amount of the $3,000 it costs to build each shelter. Donations can be sent to be sent to the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Housing Action Team at https://sustainablecorvallis.org/get-involved/donate.