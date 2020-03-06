Calendar (March 6)

Events

SATURDAY

Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com .

Celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment, 10:30 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth St. SW, Albany. Four Albany-area women will honor the amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Music and drama are the focus of the program, which will feature songs by vocalist Rebecca Fromherz, accompanied by Susan Bevington; and a readers theater performance of "Indomitable Spirit" by Jane Donovan, Sandy Ellis and Leslie Hogan. Information: 541-967-9516.