Calendar (March 6)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association Bee School, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis Waldorf School, 3855 NE Highway 20. Basic beekeeping information; no equipment required; no working with live bees. Bee School is free to all with a paid family membership of $25. Registration: info@lbba.us.
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 979 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment, 10:30 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth St. SW, Albany. Four Albany-area women will honor the amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Music and drama are the focus of the program, which will feature songs by vocalist Rebecca Fromherz, accompanied by Susan Bevington; and a readers theater performance of "Indomitable Spirit" by Jane Donovan, Sandy Ellis and Leslie Hogan. Information: 541-967-9516.
"Saturday Stories," 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Games Day, 2 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A variety of board games, card games and video games for all ages will be available to play.
"Mamma Mia!," 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Summit Community Talent Show, 7 p.m., Summit Grange Hall, 19854 Summit Highway, Blodgett. Performers of all ages; creativity, songs, dance, tall tales and laughter. Benefit for the programs, events and outreach of the grange hall. Admission: $5.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to the public, all ages.
Opportunities
Benton and Linn county youth from preschool through middle school are invited to participate in The Arts Center Youth Poetry Celebration. All poems submitted through Sunday will be exhibited at the center March 31 through April 30. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-young-artists-k-8-youth-poetry-celebration.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism, 10 a.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 10 a.m., Young Marines office, Albany Municipal Airport. Open to all honorably discharged or active Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains. Meeting and one-hour social. Information: http://mcl-santiamdetachment.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Open to all ages and skills levels. Instruments provided, or bring your own. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.