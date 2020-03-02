Calendar (March 2)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Ben Mutschler will present "The Founders Confront Executive Power (And Impeachment Too)". At 1:30: Chas Jones presents "Asserting Tribal Sovereignty through Tribal Resilience Efforts." Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Chair yoga, 3 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Suited to those with medical or physical limitations. By donation. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Tween Tuesday art workshop, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Artist Diana Ryan will lead this workshop for those in fourth through sixth grades. Tweens will make miniature art exhibits inside small boxes, using mostly repurposed materials. Supplies and snacks provided.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
"Como Empezar una Empresa (How to Start a Business)," 6 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
CrafterDark journaling class, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Learn about different kinds of journaling and planning systems while decorating your own notebook. Age 18 and up. Registration: 541-258-4926.
“Introduction to the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 S.W. Fourth St., Corvallis.
"Yoga on Tap," 6:30 p.m., Mazama Brewery, 33930 S.E. Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. One hour of yoga practice, plus cool-down with a pint of Mazama beer. Bring a yoga mat and water. Cost: $15. Registration: https://bit.ly/2nsDHr5.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Corvallis Community Center sing-along, 10:30 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW., Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
Corvallis Community Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Maker Club, 4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. All-ages exploration of technology, creativity and creation. Experiment with circuit building, robot programming and more.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Work session.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Board of Commissioners, noon, board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 1035 Main St. Agenda: second reading of discrimination and harassment policy, review of chief goals, appointment of the Budget Committee. Information: 541-360-0030.
Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee, 5 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Mental Health, Addiction, Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., meeting room, board of commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Adair Village City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave.
Millersburg Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 4222 NE Old Salem Road. Information: 458-233-6300.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Locke Fire Station, 544 NW Lewisburg Ave. Revised date. Information: http://corvallisrfpd.com/agenda.pdf.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Georgia-Pacific Halsey, 30470 American Drive.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is soliciting comments from resident big-game hunters about current hunting seasons in Oregon. Those interested can comment at https://www.oregonbiggameforum.org through Tuesday.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Crystal Kelley will present "Andando Update." Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Zonta Club of Corvallis, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Clubhouse at Adair, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Adair Village. Information: zontacorvallis@gmail.com.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Linn-Benton Community College Sweet Home Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Young At Heart Singers, 1 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. The group sings at local retirement and assisted living facilities. The group is looking for one or two men who can sing tenor/bass; no audition required. Information: yadomod@aol.com.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team: Local 6 Connection, 4 p.m., meeting room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave. Information: aliza.tuttle@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Kids' Book Club, 4 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798 or rasalila2@yahoo.com.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Morningstar Grange No. 311, 6 p.m., grange hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Potluck followed by meeting at 7 p.m.
Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Information: 541-259-3030.
Graphic Novel Book Club, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, basement, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Check out a copy of this month's selection from the second-floor reference desk.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Newcomers welcome; no audition; no experience necessary. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Mid-Valley Bass Club, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-1679.
Mid-Willamette National Organization for Women Book Club, 7 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Casual discussion of "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or rudesheim@juno.com.
Albany Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. N. Information: 541-926-6622.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Knights Templar Temple Commandery 3, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Room CC-103, LBCC, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany. Topic: selection and announcement of LBCC’s seventh president.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 8:30 a.m., drivers safety; 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., game afternoon.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Knitters and Crocheters Group; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Group; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to family caregivers in the community. The group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Corvallis Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Teens and adults who have experienced a stroke or brain injury are invited to share with peers their frustrations and successes. Support people also are welcome.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to family caregivers in the community. Drop-in group for sharing common experiences and supporting one another.
Family Caregiver Support Group, 3 p.m., Grace Center for Adult Day Services, 980 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. RSVP: 541-754-8417.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 p.m., boardroom, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. For those who have a family member with a mental illness. Information: 541-745-2064.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-244-6651.
Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-6261.