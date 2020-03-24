Calendar (March 24)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net. Note: Events are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Intermediate English conversation, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. For students wanting to practice conversational English.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Story Time and Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Info: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2. Free tickets available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Afternoon Dance at the Eagles, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Budget Committee, 7 p.m., Locke Fire Station, 544 NW Lewisburg Ave. Board chair Bob Conder will be the only person in the room; the rest of the board will attend be video conferencing. Members of the public are welcome to attend, sitting in the back of the room.
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Sustainable Budget Task Force, 8 a.m., city manager's meeting room, city hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with chief operating officer and county counsel, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, 10 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Plus executive session to discuss potential litigation.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, 2:30 p.m., upstairs conference room, Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, 1400 Queen Ave. SE. Information: 541-924-4685.
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Organization Regional Transportation Plan open house, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn about existing transportation conditions, future transportation scenarios and regional goals and objectives; talk to project team members. Information: 503-235-5881, Ext. 207, or sarah@jla.us.com.
Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Corvallis City Council candidates orientation, 6 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Lebanon Council, 6 p.m., Santiam Travel Station, 750 Third St. Info: 541-258-4900.
Benton County Disposal Site Advisory Committee and Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6:30 p.m., Sunset Meeting Room, first floor, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
Corvallis Access Media public forums, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Information: 541-917-7503.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Quilts from Caring Hands, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starker Forests conference rooms, Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Quilting and visiting every week as members work on children's quilts to be donated to charity. Information: 541-602-6685 or www.quiltsfromcaringhands.com.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 10 a.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Cost: $5. Information: 541-791-9518.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 N.W. 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. The primary focus of the club is paying for eye exams, eyeglasses and hearing tests for people in need, and eye exams for children in all Philomath schools. The group also supports community and school groups and activities with funds from six major fundraising events. Information: 541-929-5006.
Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, J & C BBQ and Catering, 940 S. Main St. No-host luncheon.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, the Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Ready Roamers Good Sam RV Club, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Info: 541-928-7640.
Red Hot Stitchers, 7 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, Circle 9 Shopping Center, 922 NW Circle Blvd., No. 110, Corvallis. Knitters and crocheters enhancing skills and using talents to provide comfort for people and animals in need. Information: eaday@aol.com.
South Benton County Citizens Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Alpine Community Center, 25184 Webster Ave. The agenda includes discussion of proposed amendments to the county's development code allowing commercial marijuana-growing operations in rural residential zones, and presentation and discussion of the county's 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Info: 541-367-3559.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
Scholarships
The Oakville Youth Memorial Scholarship Committee is accepting applications from high school seniors and college students 25 years old or younger. Applications must live in the Oakville Parks & Recreation District or attend Oakville Presbyterian Church. Deadline: April 30. Information: www.oakvillechurch.org/oakville-youth-memorial-scholarship.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, pinochle; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — 9 a.m., Yoga Plus; 10 a.m., Beginning Yoga; 11 a.m., Mindful Self-Compassion; 11 a.m., Nia; 1 p.m., Gentle Pilates; 1:30 p.m., movie; 2:30 p.m., Line Dancing; 2:45 p.m., Intermediate Pilates; 4:15 p.m., Beginner Tai Chi; 7 p.m., Zumba.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, snooker and shuffleboard; 9 a.m., Easy Cardio Fitness; 10 a.m., SoGo Adventure Club, meet at Monteith Riverpark for horseshoes; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., tai chi.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Grief Realization and Education Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany. Peer support for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Information: 541-829-9102.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
