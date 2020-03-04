Calendar (March 4)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TODAY
"Shamanic Journeys," 2 p.m., Room LCX-103, Linn-Benton Community College Lebanon Center, 44 Industrial Way. Explores various meditation techniques. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
THURSDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Cliff Trow will present "President Woodrow Wilson: War and Peace." "Marine Iguanas of the Galapagos" has been canceled. Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Take-Apart Workshop, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Old appliances and electronics, tools and safety gear provided. Open to those age 10 through adult.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
"Ethics: Deontology and Teleology," 6 p.m., Room MKH-118, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Explores how decision-making is informed by principles and rules, but might be more rigid or flexible depending upon the circumstances. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for ages 2 and 3. Free tickets available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Corvallis Community Center mahjong, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Bingo, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cambridge Terrace Assisted Living Community, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
Bingocize, 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Combines the fun and competition of bingo with an opportunity to move. Open to area seniors age 50 or over.
Reading Education Assistance Dogs visit, 3:30 p.m., Brookes Reading Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Parental permission form required.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Jam session, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post No. 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Open menu through kitchen.
Author reading, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Linda Carroll will read from and sign copies of her book "Love Skills."
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Airport Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with health director and community health centers director, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Philomath Public Works Committee, 3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Corvallis City Council, 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Work session.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Riverside Study Group, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany.
Conversation from the Corrine Woodman Gallery, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists in residence, including Kristie Potwora Shagufta Mulla, Margot Dedrick and Sabra Comins, will speak about the current "Artist Accelerator Residency Exhibit."
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Linn-Benton Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association, noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting, VFW Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All Korean War veterans and family members welcome.
Corvallis Lions Club, noon, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. Information: 541-752-1920.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Bruce Thomson, a medical doctor, will present "A Legislative Pathway to State-Based Universal Health Care for All Oregonians." Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Calapooia Brewing Putting League, 6 p.m., 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. Nine-hole disc golf course amid the construction. Prizes. Cost: $5.
Linn County Democrats, 6 p.m., meeting room, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Social time, 6; meeting, 6:30. Information: linncodems@dpo.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Americans for Prosperity, 7 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association, Santiam Chapter, 7 p.m., Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE. Information: 541-570-0524.
Reiki Healing Circle, 7 p.m., Seichim Center, Corvallis; call 541-754-3595 for directions. Gathering for reiki students and those interested in experiencing reiki and sending healing energy to the world. A donation of $5 to $10 is requested, if possible.
Santiam Spokes, 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Bicycle club meeting. Information: 541-967-3295.
Sweet Home American Legion, 7 p.m., 1127 Long St. Information: 503-867-5409.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., 734 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Central Linn High School Boosters, 7:30 p.m., CLHS, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey.
East Linn Lodge No. 44 AF & AM, 7:30 p.m., 725 S. Second St., Lebanon. All Brothers welcome. Information: 541-974-1025.
Plan ahead
Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, 5 p.m. March 12, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The fair features more than 60 interactive exhibits. Food by Valley Catering. Registration for the town hall, set for 7 p.m., is required by Friday at www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Scholarships
The OSU Folk Club/Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee is accepting applications from high school seniors who will soon graduate from a Benton County High School and/or live in Benton County and plan to attend Oregon State University in the fall. Students will need to attend OSU full time or have full-time dual enrollment in the Degree Partnership Program between OSU and Linn-Benton Community College. Application forms for the $3,000 scholarship are available in high school counselors' office; at the thrift shop, 144 NW Second St. in Corvallis; or at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu. The postmark deadline for mailing applications is Friday.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, central administration building, 1555 SW 35th St.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 8 a.m., Quilters.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Complete Feet foot care by appointment; 9 a.m., SHIBA by appointment; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., Bingocize; 2 p.m., "Inspire Talk;" 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
TODAY
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Regency Albany Rehabilitation Center, 805 19th Ave. SE. Topic: A representative of Oregon State University is conducting a study on spasticity and is seeking participants, who will be paid. Information: gitt59@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis (enter at north side).
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
TOPS OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 503-510-7205 or eloisejan@yahoo.com.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Support After Suicide, 4 p.m., Room 121, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Free support group and resources for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Information: 541-905-9787.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. For high school aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m., conference room, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-745-2064 or www.namimidvalley.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends. Information: arp@nichibei.com.