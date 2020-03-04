Calendar (March 4)

Plan ahead

Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, 5 p.m. March 12, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The fair features more than 60 interactive exhibits. Food by Valley Catering. Registration for the town hall, set for 7 p.m., is required by Friday at www.sustainablecorvallis.org .

Scholarships

The OSU Folk Club/Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee is accepting applications from high school seniors who will soon graduate from a Benton County High School and/or live in Benton County and plan to attend Oregon State University in the fall. Students will need to attend OSU full time or have full-time dual enrollment in the Degree Partnership Program between OSU and Linn-Benton Community College. Application forms for the $3,000 scholarship are available in high school counselors' office; at the thrift shop, 144 NW Second St. in Corvallis; or at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu. The postmark deadline for mailing applications is Friday.