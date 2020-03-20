Calendar (March 20)

Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 979 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. All levels. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.

Closures

The Benton County Sheriff's Office records lobby is closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time. Concealed handgun license appointment are suspended at least until April 20. Fingerprint services for the public are not being offered. Ride-along applications will not be accepted at this time. The Benton County Jail has suspended all social in-person visits. Civil process is restricted to restraining orders and emergency protection orders.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will close its main and branch libraries through April 28. All programs and outreach events have been canceled; Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended.