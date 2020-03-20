Calendar (March 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 979 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. All levels. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Closures
The Benton County Sheriff's Office records lobby is closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time. Concealed handgun license appointment are suspended at least until April 20. Fingerprint services for the public are not being offered. Ride-along applications will not be accepted at this time. The Benton County Jail has suspended all social in-person visits. Civil process is restricted to restraining orders and emergency protection orders.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will close its main and branch libraries through April 28. All programs and outreach events have been canceled; Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended.
The Lebanon Public Library remains closed till further notice. Outside book drops are open. Due dates on all items currently checked out have been extended to April 15; all hold shelf expirations have been extended to April 15; all overdue fees will be waived during the closure; all library accounts due to expire in March and April have been extended to May 1. All digital services are available at www.lebanonoregon.gov/library.
The Majestic Theatre and the Osborn Aquatic Center will be closed through April 28. All recreation events, activities, classes and rehearsals scheduled by the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department are canceled through April 28. This includes Corvallis Community Center programs. The Tunison Room, the Walnut Room and Corl House are closed through April 28.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Family participation music and movement program for children under 12 and their families. Information: 541-766-6481.
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
You have free articles remaining.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Donations accepted.
Canceled: Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild's "Put a Spring in Your Step Showcase," 7 p.m.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to all ages.
Opportunities
Due to a nationwide supply shortage, Samaritan Health Services is asking local and regional businesses for donations of personal protective equipment and testing supplies to help care for coronavirus patients. This includes face masks, disposable gowns and gloves, eye protection, swabs and viral transport tubes, and 70% isopropyl alcohol. Both unopened and opened packages will be accepted. Information: 541-768-6924 or shsfoundations@samhealth.org.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany Peace Seekers, 9 a.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE. Information: 541-928-2648.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 9 a.m., Pop's Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-928-6275.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 11 a.m., Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Social brunch.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.