Calendar (March 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Brunch for the Food-Deprived, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Hot meal, fellowship, personal care items. Information: 541-758-0222.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SUNDAY
"Restore Harmony: Dream Deeply with Amy Clem," 2 p.m., Live Well Yoga, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Rejuvenating yoga, meditation and sound healing experience. While playing crystal singing bowls attuned to the frequencies of each chakra, Clem offers a gentle, restorative yoga practice infused with inspirational affirmations. Cost: $15 to $30 on a sliding scale.
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Beginning guitar instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Age 12 and up. Register at the library.
Closures
MONDAY
The inbound Corvallis Transit System bus stop at 26th Street and 'A' Avenue will be out of service Monday. The nearest available stop will be at 26th and Washington Avenue.
Events
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis. Shape note singing is four-part a cappella singing with raw, powerful, slightly unearthly harmonies. Call for location: 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
"Mamma Mia!," 2 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
"Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments and Wondrous Stories with Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter," workshop, "Introduction to Swedish Music," 4 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $20 for concert, $25 for workshop, $40 for both. Tickets: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/concerts.
Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Moving Forward," 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The a cappella group Acchord from Portland also will perform. Tickets: $15 general, $12 seniors and students from Confluence members or www.brownpapertickets; $15 and $18 at the door; no one turned away due to lack of funds.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
Forty et Eight Public Bingo, 6 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Information: 541-451-1351.
MONDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For children of all ages.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
"The Hubble Space Telescope: Insights from a Former Hubble Engineer," 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Retired Lockheed Martin senior staff engineer Tom Styczynski will speak.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Orange and Black Scholarship Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The program includes the Oregon State University Meistersingers, Bella Voce, and the OSU Chamber Choir. All proceeds benefit the OSU Choral and Vocal Scholarship Fund. Admission: $10 in advance at https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/musicevents, or $15 at the door.
Government
MONDAY
Albany City Council, 4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Work session.
Philomath City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
"Safely Sharing South Corvallis Roads: A Community Forum," 7 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis/Albany, will convene the forum, which will feature presentations by leaders from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the city of Corvallis and Corvallis School District; bicycle and pedestrian safety leaders; and District Attorney John Haroldson. The bulk of the event is designed for answering questions from the community and hearing concerns and ideas from the South Corvallis community. Those who wish to share materials or displays can contact Gelser at 503-986-1708 or sen.saragelser@oregonlegislature.gov.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., community center, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City of Halsey, 100 W. Halsey St.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch, 1355 Goldfish Farm Road SE, Albany.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Housing Action Team, noon, conference room, Windermere Real Estate, 987 NW Circle Blvd. Information: debifriedlander@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Red Hot Stitchers, 2 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., community room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Unaccompanied oral tradition session open to all. No experience or music background needed to awaken, explore and develop your natural musicality in a safe, supportive setting. Information: 541-760-3069.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, Big Town Hero, 11 E. Ash St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-990-4243.
Senior Book Group, 1:30 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. "The House on Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Corvallis Native Plant Society of Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Zak Weinstein will present "Monitoring Marys Peak Meadow Restoration." In 2015, the Siuslaw National Forest embarked on an ambitious effort to restore meadows on top of Marys Peak, which have been encroached upon by forest.
Plan ahead
Take the Shot campaign, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Samaritan Pediatrics — Circle Boulevard, Johnson Teen Center, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Human papillomavirus vaccines will be offered to children and teenagers age 9 and up. It is recommended that parents be present, but consent forms are available for clubhouse members to receive the vaccine while at the club. Appointments: 541-768-1220; walk-ins also welcome.
Science Pub Corvallis, 6 p.m. Monday, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. David Dallas will present "Human Milk and Infant Health." Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-pub-corvallis-march-9-2020-tickets-94915646253.
AARP Driver Safety Program, 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Develop and reinforce safe driving skills and techniques. Cost: $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
"Biscuits and Pickles," 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; departs from Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Trip to Portland to visit Moon Brine Pickles and Pine State Biscuits. Cost: $34; includes transportation only. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Schools
MONDAY
Jefferson School District Board of Directors, 5:30 p.m., boardroom, 1328 N. Second St. Executive session followed by regular session at 6:30.
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., district office, 1620 Applegate St.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Engage Your Brian; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., Card Crafters; 1 p.m., cribbage.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Community Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in group for anyone grieving a death of someone they care about. New topic each month.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.