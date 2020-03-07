Calendar (March 7)

"Safely Sharing South Corvallis Roads: A Community Forum," 7 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis/Albany, will convene the forum, which will feature presentations by leaders from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the city of Corvallis and Corvallis School District; bicycle and pedestrian safety leaders; and District Attorney John Haroldson. The bulk of the event is designed for answering questions from the community and hearing concerns and ideas from the South Corvallis community. Those who wish to share materials or displays can contact Gelser at 503-986-1708 or sen.saragelser@oregonlegislature.gov.