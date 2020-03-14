Calendar (March 14)

Most city of Albany citizen advisory group meetings have been canceled through May 1.

The city of Philomath has canceled all nonessential meetings through April 8.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and all its branches will be closed through March 31.

Lebanon City Hall, the Lebanon Public Library and the Lebanon Senior Center are closed to the public until further notice.

The Lebanon Police Department has suspended public fingerprinting and requests people limit their visits to the lobby to emergencies.

The Majestic Theatre and Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis will be closed to the public through March 31. All recreation events, activities, classes and rehearsals scheduled by the Parks and Recreation Department have been canceled through March 31. This includes Corvallis Community Center programs; the center is closed for renovation but had been hosting programs at other locations.

