Calendar (March 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
SUNDAY
"Yoga on Tap," 3:30 p.m., Mazama Brewery, 33930 S.E. Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. One hour of yoga practice, plus cool-down with a pint of Mazama beer. Bring a yoga mat and water. Cost: $15. Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqTeQszBOFuJutovQFULoqPDPTwABfxvonFOgmtlm9GbZRsw/viewform?c=0&w=1.
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Canceled: Academy for Lifelong Learning.
Closures
AARP Tax Aide sites in Albany, Corvallis and Philomath have indefinitely suspended tax preparation.
The Albany Public Library is closed to the public.
Most city of Albany citizen advisory group meetings have been canceled through May 1.
The city of Philomath has canceled all nonessential meetings through April 8.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and all its branches will be closed through March 31.
Lebanon City Hall, the Lebanon Public Library and the Lebanon Senior Center are closed to the public until further notice.
The Lebanon Police Department has suspended public fingerprinting and requests people limit their visits to the lobby to emergencies.
The Majestic Theatre and Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis will be closed to the public through March 31. All recreation events, activities, classes and rehearsals scheduled by the Parks and Recreation Department have been canceled through March 31. This includes Corvallis Community Center programs; the center is closed for renovation but had been hosting programs at other locations.
Events
TODAY
Albany Gun Club Spring Meat Shoot, 9 a.m., 35305 Highway 20 SE. Beginner, intermediate and advanced-level traps. Prizes: bacon, sausage, ham and jerky. Cost: $4 per five-bird round.
Canceled: Winter Wildlife Field Day, 10 a.m.
Live music by the Joanne Broh Band, 9 p.m., Squirrel's Tavern, 100 SW Second St., Corvallis. Blues and rhythm and blues.
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Canceled: Corvallis Community Band winter concert, 2 p.m.
Open house, 2 to 4 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 SE Main St., Albany. See's Candies will be sold.
Canceled: Sundays@3 concert with the Resonator Marimba Quartet, 3 p.m.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
40&8 bingo, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Open menu through kitchen.
MONDAY
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Government
TODAY
Canceled: Legislative update meeting, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Canceled: Philomath Planning Commission, 6 p.m, council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Canceled: City Club of Corvallis, noon.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Group Toastmasters Club, 6:15 p.m., Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Health Care for All Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-2648.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Scholarships
The OSU Folk Club/Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee is accepting applications from nontraditional women, age 30 or over, who plan to attend Oregon State University part time or full time in 2020-21, pursuing their first undergraduate degree. Application forms for the $3,000 scholarship are available at the thrift shop, 144 NW Second St. in Corvallis; or at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu. The postmark deadline for mailing applications is March 20.
Schools
MONDAY
Canceled: Philomath School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Hope in Our Valley Corvallis Chapter, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Post-traumatic stress disorder support for male and female veterans and non-veterans. Information: hopeinourvalleycorvallis.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 N.W. Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.