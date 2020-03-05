Calendar (March 5)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-666-6541; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
FRIDAY
Hatha yoga, 7 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Chinese Qi Gong/Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to area seniors age 50 or over.
Corvallis Community Center writing workshop, 10 a.m., community room, Avery office, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Events
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Those age 16 or over are invited to join in a low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. Make a quilt square for community quilts to be hung in the library; make a set of inspirational garden flags.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children ages 4 and 5.
Music a la Carte, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The Oregon State University Chorale performs.
Teen First Friday: Art Day, 4 p.m., Teen Space, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in grades 6 through 12 can create together. Materials provided, or bring your own.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
First Friday Family Fun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Bring your flashlights and dress for the weather. Information: thelivingrockstudios.org.
First Friday exhibit opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. SW, Albany. Linda Herd and Melissa Babcock Saylor will be the featured artists for March. Their show is called “Now Cut That Out,” as each of the artists uses cut images in her new works.
Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. The band, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, will perform jazz, swing, Latin and rock.
Live music by local performers, 7 to 9 p.m., Greenberry Tavern, 29974 OR-99W, Corvallis. Prime rib served. Reservations: 541-752-3796.
"Mamma Mia!," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Omelet dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Full meal, $7 and up; a la carte items priced individually; dessert available for donation. Fundraiser for parsonage property taxes.
Government
FRIDAY
Canceled: Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, 7 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centro Cultural Cesar Chavez, 691 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest, 200 Mullins Drive, Lebanon.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, noon to 1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Information: 541-497-3355.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Education Action Team, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Information: ashleymerback@gmail.com.
Oregon Motorcyclists, 7:30 p.m., northeast parking lot, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Information: 541-926-8104.
Plan ahead
Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association Bee School, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Waldorf School, 3855 NE Highway 20. Basic beekeeping information; no equipment required; no working with live bees. Bee School is free to all with a paid family membership of $25. Registration: info@lbba.us.
Summit Community Talent Show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Summit Grange Hall, 19854 Summit Highway, Blodgett. Performers of all ages; creativity, songs, dance, tall tales and laughter. Benefit for the programs, events and outreach of the grange hall. Admission: $5.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, pinochle and other games.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., beginner's Tai Chi/Qi Gong; 10 a.m., Garden Club; 11 a.m., introduction to drawing; 11:15 a.m., Qi Gong; noon to 1 p.m., Apple products tech help by appointment; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., "Living Consciously;" 1 p.m., movie, “All of Me.”
Support groups
FRIDAY
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Info: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.