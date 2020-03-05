Calendar (March 5)

Classes

FRIDAY

Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.