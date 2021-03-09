Calendar (March 9)

Drive-through birthday social, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Come celebrate March birthdays with a special twist. The luck of the Irish is often talked about in the month of March, so the center has made some special scratch-off tickets. Scratch off your ticket to see if you win an ice cream bar, a candy bar or a pot of gold candy. Pull up in your car, truck, bus, bike or tennis shoes to receive your ticket. Staff members will wear masks and gloves.

Random Review, noon, webinar. Corrine Gobeli, retired educator and mystery book aficionado, will present an overview of the books of mystery author Louise Penny. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.

2021 Sprout Virtual Film Festival, 7 p.m., Zoom. Films focusing on the gifts of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and some of the challenges they face. Free registration: https://homelifeinc.org/sprout/sprout.

Government

TODAY