Calendar (March 9)

Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village (breakfast and lunch only); and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. George Waldbusser will present "Ocean Acidification Impacts on Estuarine Habitats." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Seed Library launch, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The Seed Library is a collection of flower, vegetable and herb seeds donation by local and national seed companies that people can plant at home. The hope is that some people will save and share seeds with the Seed Library. Each person can "borrow" up to five seed packets per season. Information on how to plant, grow and save seeds will be available at www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/library-services.
Drive-through birthday social, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Come celebrate March birthdays with a special twist. The luck of the Irish is often talked about in the month of March, so the center has made some special scratch-off tickets. Scratch off your ticket to see if you win an ice cream bar, a candy bar or a pot of gold candy. Pull up in your car, truck, bus, bike or tennis shoes to receive your ticket. Staff members will wear masks and gloves.
Random Review, noon, webinar. Corrine Gobeli, retired educator and mystery book aficionado, will present an overview of the books of mystery author Louise Penny. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
2021 Sprout Virtual Film Festival, 7 p.m., Zoom. Films focusing on the gifts of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and some of the challenges they face. Free registration: https://homelifeinc.org/sprout/sprout.
Government
TODAY
"Neighborhood Surveys to Inform and Engage," 6:30 p.m., online. Blair Girard of Corvallis' West Hills Neighborhood Association and Rebecka Weinsteiger of Living Southtown will discuss how they have used surveys to gather data that can inform discussions and decisions, and engage neighbors in topics of common interest. Girard will provide an example of a general survey to capture input on a range of topics, while Weinsteiger will speak to the use of a survey to go deep on a sensitive topic. Registration: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cd/webform/plenary-session-1-surveys-inform-engage.
WEDNESDAY
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 3:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 833 7657 4814, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83376574814.
Corvallis Legislative Commission, 4 p.m. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5060338852356141326.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors, 4 p.m., 1035 Main St. Agenda: review of the Resident Volunteer Policy, first reading; Video Surveillance Policy, first reading; review of Personnel Policies. Information: 541-360-0030.
Albany City Council, 6 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/5419177500?pwd=UzdQbFgvSUxVRVErZjAwSnIxVXZQZz09#success.
Tangent Rural Fire District Board, 7 p.m., fire station, 32053 Birdfoot Drive. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Life Line Screening preventive health event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Screenings will be offered than scan for blocked arteries, abdominal aortic aneurysms, hardening of the arteries in the legs, atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat, and bone density. All five screenings take 60 to 90 minutes to complete. COVID-19 restrictions enforced. Register for a Wellness Package, which includes four vascular tests and osteoporosis screening, from $149 ($139 with member discount). Registration: 1-888-653-6441; http://lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle; or text the word "circle" to 797979.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group, 12:15 p.m., online.