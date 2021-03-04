Calendar (March 4)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Blodgett Grade School (Philomath School District), 35177 Tum Tum Road. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Limit of one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Families are encouraged to preorder lunch using the form at csd509j.net under Food and Nutrition Services; orders can be made any time through Thursday each week. Information: 541-757-5859 or nutritionservices@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
FRIDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Kevin Osterloh will present "'Know Thyself:' Ancient Greek Perspectives on Art, Philosophy and the Human Condition." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
FRIDAY
"Best Life Chat," 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 88228927796; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88228927796. The Lebanon Senior Center sponsors this conversation, usually focused on a topic or short presentation.
Government
FRIDAY
Highway 99W South Corvallis Facility Plan virtual open house, through March 21, online. The area is the focus of a planning effort that will determine how best to improve safety and mobility along the corridor. Link to open house: https://online-voice.net/corvallis99w.
Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Life Bible Church, 23650 Peoria Road, Harrisburg.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
Enrollment is now open for Willamette Connection Academy's 2021-22 school year. Chris Long, principal of the Scio-based school, and staff members will host a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 888-478-9474 or www.willametteconnectionsacademy.com/events.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.