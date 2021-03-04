Calendar (March 4)

Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Blodgett Grade School (Philomath School District), 35177 Tum Tum Road. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Limit of one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Families are encouraged to preorder lunch using the form at csd509j.net under Food and Nutrition Services; orders can be made any time through Thursday each week. Information: 541-757-5859 or nutritionservices@corvallis.k12.or.us.