Calendar (March 27)

Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
MONDAY
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. The thrift store in the same building is closed till further notice. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
MONDAY
Make-and-take kits available for pick-up, till 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Pre-nailed heart pattern embroidery kit. An instructional video will be shared on the Lebanon Oregon Senior Center Facebook and YouTube pages.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Neighborhood Church, 2815 SE Pine St., Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 1400 NW Ninth St.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Sportsman's Warehouse, 1351 Waverly Drive SE, Albany.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid (OHP) accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Organizations
MONDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Mystery Club, 1 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 818 8183 8170; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881838170. "Cold Case: Ashley Mycroft." For a copy of the case, call 541-258-4919.
Benton Soil and Water Conversation District workshop, 6 p.m., call-in and videoconferencing. Public meeting to discuss an equity lens for BSWCD planning and decision-making. Information: 541-231-2615.
Plan ahead
Wildfire Wednesday Webinars, noon Wednesday, beav.es/fafp. "From the Home to the Landscape." Sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.