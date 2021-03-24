Calendar (March 24)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 821 4499 9347, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82144999347.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with Benton County Oregon State University Extension Service, 10 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 872-953-613#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/872953613.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with sheriff, 1 p.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 540-855-653#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/540855653.
Corvallis Advisory Board Restructuring Ad Hoc Committee, 2 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421, meeting ID 837 2655 0421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Plan ahead
Youth hunters age 17 or younger need to complete a hunter education certification, including a field day, to hunt in Oregon on their own tag as of April 1. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field days are set for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road near Corvallis. Students must complete an online course to attend a field day. Registration: https://myodfw.com/articles/how-buy-license-or-tag.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.