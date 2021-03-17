Calendar (March 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village (breakfast and lunch only); and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
THURSDAY
St. Patrick's Day Theme Trivial Pursuit, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 88238495007; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88238495007. The Lebanon Senior Center will sponsor this event.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 9 a.m., 541-317-3122, access code 563-485-709#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/563485709.
Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, 3 p.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5674286354915704076.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3059890695796249870.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tangent Rural Fire Department, 32053 Birdfoot Drive.
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is hosting the Corvallis Community Drive, a clothing and supply drive to help support those who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Recommended donations include men's pants, sweatpants, shirts, new underwear, pajamas, long underwear, new socks, work shoes, hygiene products, gloves, raincoats, boots and sports bras. Donations can be dropped off through Friday in a barrel at the main entrance of the hospital, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive; or the front entrance of Samaritan Square, 815 NW Ninth St.
Plan ahead
The Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., is offering Lebanon citizens age 50 or over a chance to renew or choose a raised garden bed at the center. A garden space clean-out session is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Those interested should come prepared to complete an application and clean out the space. Suggested donation: $3. Using a plot includes access to tools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, water, and opportunities to share knowledge with other gardeners, through Zoom and in person once the center reopens. Information: 541-258-4919.
"Preserving Oregon Berries," 11 a.m. Friday, online. Presented by the Corvallis Community Center. Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/activity_search/36553.
Schools
TODAY
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m., https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu.
Scio School Board, 7 p.m., https://scio.k12.or.us/board/online.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, Room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.