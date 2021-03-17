Calendar (March 17)

Plan ahead

The Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., is offering Lebanon citizens age 50 or over a chance to renew or choose a raised garden bed at the center. A garden space clean-out session is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Those interested should come prepared to complete an application and clean out the space. Suggested donation: $3. Using a plot includes access to tools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, water, and opportunities to share knowledge with other gardeners, through Zoom and in person once the center reopens. Information: 541-258-4919.