Calendar (March 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village (breakfast and lunch only); and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Visit www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
"It Takes a Village: Fire Prevention," noon, online. The Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program will kick off its community fire prevention webinar series with an introduction to fire risk, community preparedness and knowing your resources. The series will continue on alternating Wednesdays through June 16. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D0tHIi0iSr2aBNi5el78XQ.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 309-227-133#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com./join/309227133.
WEDNESDAY
Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 785-552-253; or https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cara. Immediately followed by Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board.
Canceled: Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Best Western of Corvallis, 925 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis.
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Corvallis Stake, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Corvallis Association's "Downtown Discussions," 8 a.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84457482868.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Budget Committee, 11:30 a.m. Thursday; OCWCOG Finance Committee, 1 p.m. Thursday; and OCWCOG Board of Directors, 2 p.m., via audio and videoconference. For information on how to attend, visit www.ocwcog.org.
Fall-reduction webinar, 1 p.m. Thursday, online. Prestige Assisted Living at West Hills, Corvallis, invites community members to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home. RSVP: prestigecanhelp.com.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.