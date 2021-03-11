Calendar (March 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village (breakfast and lunch only); and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Life Line Screening preventive health event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Screenings will be offered that scan for blocked arteries, abdominal aortic aneurysms, hardening of the arteries in the legs, atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat, and bone density. All five screenings take 60 to 90 minutes to complete. COVID-19 restrictions enforced. Register for a Wellness Package, which includes four vascular tests and osteoporosis screening, from $149 ($139 with member discount). Registration: 1-888-653-6441; http://lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle; or text the word "circle" to 797979.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1376 NW Dixon St., Corvallis.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon, online. The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will hold its Youth of the Year competition during the meeting. Three local high school students are competing to represent the Boys & Girls Club at the statewide competition. Information: 541-757-1909 or www.bgccorvallis.org.
Plan ahead
Youth hunters age 17 or younger need to complete a hunter education certification, including a field day, to hunt in Oregon on their own tag as of April 1. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field days are set for 8 a.m. to noon and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road near Corvallis. Students must complete an online course to attend a field day. Registration: https://myodfw.com/articles/how-buy-license-or-tag.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.