Calendar (March 10)

Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village (breakfast and lunch only); and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Chinh Le will present "Regaining Public Trust in Science." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
THURSDAY
North Albany Farmer's Market, 1 to 4 p.m., Midway Farms, 6980 Highway 20. Multiple vendors are part of this farmer’s market, including those with entirely gluten free and/or vegan products. Rain or shine. Customers can pre-order at NorthAlbanyFarmersMarket.com, or purchase on the day of the event. Masks required.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Budget Commission joint meeting with Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2482714161602177551.
"Area Planning: When, How and Why," 6:30 p.m., online. City of Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta will provide a broad overview of area planning, including what an area plan is and how it influences the development and land uses in a specific area over time. Followed by a question-and-answer session. Registration: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cd/webform/plenary-session-2-area-planning-when-how-why.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op north store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 837 2655 0421; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Zoom. Quilters exploring this traditional craft in new, creative ways. Email for a guest invitation: corvallismodernquiltguild@gmail.com. Information: https://corvallismodernquiltguild.org.
Plan ahead
Youth hunters age 17 or younger need to complete a hunter education certification, including a field day, to hunt in Oregon on their own tag as of April 1. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field days are set for 8 a.m. to noon and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road near Corvallis. Students must complete an online course to attend a field day. Registration: https://myodfw.com/articles/how-buy-license-or-tag.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., Room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. High school-aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.