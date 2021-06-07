Calendar (June 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
God's Heart Picnic, 5 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
TUESDAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
"Pride 2021: A Dam Good Revue," 7:30 p.m., online. The Majestic Theatre and Dam Right Drag Night offer a revue of past Pride performances. Tickets: are pay what you want; learn more at majestic.org.
Government
TUESDAY
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Albany Arts Commission, 3:30 p.m., https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/988404173.
Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors, 5:30 p.m., MBVA Building, 550 S. Main St.
Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, 6:30 p.m., online.
Harrisburg City Council, 6:30 p.m., 120 Smith St.
Adair Rural Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., Adair Fire Department, 6021 NE Marcus Harris Ave., Adair Village.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care invites individuals to name and acknowledge the losses (such as of a loved one, funerals, gatherings, social connections, a sense of safety and security) they have experienced during the pandemic by making a submission to the Open Heart Community Memorial. Each submission will be written on a ribbon and tied on a large heart sculpture, which will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive in Corvallis. Submissions can be sent to luminahospice.org/openheart by June 26.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board, 4:40 p.m., online.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 10 a.m., Seated Chair Chi.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.