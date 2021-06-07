Calendar (June 7)

Health

TUESDAY

Opportunities

Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care invites individuals to name and acknowledge the losses (such as of a loved one, funerals, gatherings, social connections, a sense of safety and security) they have experienced during the pandemic by making a submission to the Open Heart Community Memorial. Each submission will be written on a ribbon and tied on a large heart sculpture, which will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive in Corvallis. Submissions can be sent to luminahospice.org/openheart by June 26.