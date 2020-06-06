Calendar (June 6)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Live Well Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m., online. Suitable for all bodies. Join from home at www.livewellstudio.com for details.
Events
SUNDAY
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
MONDAY
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Livestream: Diffusions 8 - A Music Technology Concert, 8 p.m., sponsored by music at Oregon State University. Live-streamed performance featuring EDM, pop and electroacoustic music composed and performed by students and faculty from the program. Information: https://bit.ly/2MqgvUN.
Government
MONDAY
CANCELED: Albany Community Development Commission.
CANCELED: Albany City Council.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., Albany Public Employees, 333 Broadalbin, SW, Albany.
Opportunities
The Veterans Commemoration Association of Albany is seeking sponsors for its 68th annual parade, set for Nov. 11 and the largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi. Information: 541-928-7676.
Organizations
MONDAY
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, Zoom meeting, join at URL: https://zoom.us/j/390968525; Passcode: 583301. Information: 541-401-9187.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Zoom meeting at https://corvalliseveninggroup.toastmastersclubs.org/. Information: 541-207-2439.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous. Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous. Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group. For pregnant women and mothers. Information: 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Domestic Violence Support Group. Call 541-754-0110 for information. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Breast cancer support group. Information: 541-768-4991.
