Calendar (June 5)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Stone Soup Brunch, 10 to 11 a.m., Lincoln School, 110 SE Alexander, Corvallis. Free brunch drive-through or walk-up for everyone.

Village Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village.  Pickup food box or drop off donations.  Information:  https://bit.ly/2A1rxgA

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Classes

SATURDAY

Essentrics, 9 a.m., online with Zoom. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: free for the month of June. Information: 541-740-3122 or https://bit.ly/36ZgVL6

Community yoga online, 10 a.m., Live Well Studio. Suitable for all bodies.  Cost: by donation; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.

Events

SATURDAY

Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org

Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.  

Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom Forward:  What Can We Do Today?  A series of Zoom virtual gatherings beginning at 10:30 a.m.  Virtual Gatherings for the whole family. Entire community is invited to attend; workshop links will be sent to all who request them.  Information and Workshop links:  Info@NAACPCorvallisBranch.com.  

Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.

Fundraiser 

Call to Artists:  8×8 Art Gallery @ Art for the Heart, deadline Sep. 8, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Second Annual 8×8 Gallery is an invitation to all established, emerging, and youth artists from across the service region to create and submit work. Works of all media will be shown as part of the fall gala fundraiser Art for the Heart on Oct. 10.  To participate/information:  https://bit.ly/2Mor0If.  

Opportunities

The Veterans Commemoration Association of Albany is accepting nominations for the 2020 Veteran of the Year. Information: 541-928-7676.

Organizations

SATURDAY

Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.

Support groups

SATURDAY

Parkside Al-Anon. Information: 541-224-6651.

Alcoholics Anonymous:

Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.

Narcotics Anonymous. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

