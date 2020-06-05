Calendar (June 5)

Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.

Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom Forward: What Can We Do Today? A series of Zoom virtual gatherings beginning at 10:30 a.m. Virtual Gatherings for the whole family. Entire community is invited to attend; workshop links will be sent to all who request them. Information and Workshop links: Info@NAACPCorvallisBranch.com.

Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.

