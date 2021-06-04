Calendar (June 4)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
KN95 mask giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive (enter from Highland), Corvallis. Adult KN95 masks, paper masks and face shields will be given out. Drive-through, ride-through event. Those attending are asked to put on a mask before rolling down their window.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
"Bees and Trees," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Family-friendly event where you can learn about honeybees, native bees, which trees are helpful and how to plant and care for them. Honey for sale, historic building tours, games.
"Pride 2021: A Dam Good Revue," 7:30 p.m., online. The Majestic Theatre and Dam Right Drag Night offer a revue of past Pride performances. Tickets: are pay what you want; learn more at majestic.org.
Government
SATURDAY
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden hosts a live Benton County town hall, 1 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/events/488811062334578.
Opportunities
In order to promote literacy and equity of access for Lebanon-area children, the Lebanon Public Library is offering limited-access student library cards for children ages 5 to 18 who reside within the Lebanon School District but outside city limits. The card will ensure all students have access to print and digital library resources. There is no fee for the limited-access student library card. To apply, students under 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with current identification. Students 15 and over with a current Oregon driver’s permit or license can apply on their own.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.