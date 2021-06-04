Calendar (June 4)

Events

SATURDAY

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.

"Bees and Trees," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Family-friendly event where you can learn about honeybees, native bees, which trees are helpful and how to plant and care for them. Honey for sale, historic building tours, games.

"Pride 2021: A Dam Good Revue," 7:30 p.m., online. The Majestic Theatre and Dam Right Drag Night offer a revue of past Pride performances. Tickets: are pay what you want; learn more at majestic.org.

Government

SATURDAY

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden hosts a live Benton County town hall, 1 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/events/488811062334578.

Opportunities