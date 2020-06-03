Calendar (June 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Lincoln School, 110 SE Alexander, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need. Drive-through or walk-up.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
THURSDAY
Under the Orange Light: COVID-19, 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University faculty by Zoom. A series of lightning talks by Oregon State University faculty in a community Zoom-based event featuring prominent OSU faculty experts leading an intersectional journey to understand the current COVID-19 global pandemic. The diversity of faculty expertise will help audience members understand the etiology of the disease, history of pandemics, the cultural, political, social and economic impacts of the disease arriving in February of 2020. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 and its impacts on Corvallis, Oregon, and the United States. Attendees can join the event athttps://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97430347676. login begins at 4:50 p.m. Information: dplaza@oregonstate.edu.
Government
THURSDAY
CANCELED: City of Corvallis Airport Advisor Board, 7:30 a.m.
Emergency Operations Center Discussion with Electeds and Incident Command, 10 a.m. GotoMeeting login: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013 or dial 1-571-317-3112, access code: 382-005-013#.
City Council Work Session, 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the community wishing to offer comment in advance on topics appearing on any City Council agenda are encouraged to use the public input form at www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes online. Information: https://bit.ly/3curN4V or call 541-766-6841.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 to 3 p.m., 1100 Building, HP, 1100 NE Circle Blvd., suite 300, Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Assembly of God, 2817 Ninth Ave. SE, Albany.
Opportunities
The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of agriculture for the 2021 Oregon's Bounty Calendar. The deadline for entries is Sept. 15. Instructions: oregonfb.org/calendar.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Zoom meeting. Topic: History and Status of the ERA; presenter Kelsy Kretschmer. Contact: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Reiki Healing Circle, 7 p.m., Seichim Center, Corvallis; call 541-754-3595 for directions. Gathering for reiki students and those interested in experiencing reiki and sending healing energy to the world. A donation of $5 to $10 is requested, if possible.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: Lorene, 541-917-8671.
Celebrate Recovery. Information: 541-760-8531.
Addiction Recovery. Information: arp@nichibei.com.
