Calendar (June 27)

Assistance
SUNDAY
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286*4183.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 5:45 p.m., on Zoom. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Call Park and Rec office at 541-766-6918 to register. Information: 541-740-3122.
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m., online. Suitable for all bodies. Join from home at www.livewellstudio.com. Donations accepted.
Events
SUNDAY
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Public bingo, 12:30 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Sales open at 11 a.m. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
MONDAY
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 to 8 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $3 per person. Info: 541-974-0470.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid (OHP) accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Opportunities
The Oregon Historical Society is asking Oregonians to share their personal reflections during the pandemic. Residents can submit a letter to the OHS Research Library, 1200 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Karaoke Night, 5 to 9 p.m., VFW Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Non-members welcome. COVID rules apply. Information: https://bit.ly/2BdHq47.
MONDAY
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, meeting on line with Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/390968525; passcode: 583301. Information: 541-401-9187 or https://lebanontoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Toastmasters Corvallis Evening Group, 6:15 p.m., on line with Zoom. Information: https://corvalliseveninggroup.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Schools
MONDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors Special Board Session, 7 p.m. Virtual meeting with live stream on Facebook Live. Topic: Superintendent search discussion and planning. Public comments: email prior to meeting to jim.kildea@philomath.k12.or.us.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting. Information: 541-224-6651.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS). Information: Meghan, 541-766-6107.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 or 800-927-0197 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners. Child care is available.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave. New meeting day. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. Information: 541-286-5315.
