Calendar (June 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Cooling station, 3 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Soup Kitchen, First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St.
SUNDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Cooling center, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chance, 231 Lyon St. S., Albany. Water, snacks.
Temporary cooling center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Taylor Ave. Air conditioning, water, ice, snacks, fans, misters, shade. Information: 541-286-8967 or terri.fackrell@corvallisoregon.gov.
Temporary cooling center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Men's Cold Weather Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Air conditioning, water, ice, snacks. Seniors get priority. Information: 541-791-6691 or mens.shelter.manager@gmail.com.
Emergency food boxes, noon to 4 p.m., Community Outreach Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-758-3000.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Cooling center for senior citizens, 3 to 7 p.m., main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Use parking on the 14th Avenue side of the building and the marked entrance on the east side of the parking lot.
Cooling station, 3 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Soup Kitchen, First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St.
MONDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis School District free summer meals. Breakfast, 8 to 9:45 a.m., lunch, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Orchard Court Apartments, 3405 NW Orchard Ave. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NE Cleveland Ave.; noon to 12:45 p.m., Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; noon to 12:45 p.m., parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 722 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; noon to 12:30 p.m., noon to 12:45 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive; noon to 12:30 p.m., Southside Community Church, 2065 SE Debord St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave.; 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 2953 Clover Ridge Road NE; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SE 12th Ave.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School (drive-through available), 3705 SE Columbus St.; 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE; 12:30 to 1 p.m., Lexington Park, 3000 21st Ave. SE; 12:30 to 1 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St; 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Road.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
MONDAY
Corvallis Planning Commission, 5:15 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 498-239-709; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/pc.
Health
SUNDAY
COVID-19 vaccination event, 2 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Boys & Girls Club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. (change of location due to heat). First and second doses of Moderna, first and second doses of Pfizer, complete doses of Johnson & Johnson. Drop in or make an appointment at 541-766-6120 or bit.ly/bentoncogov-bgclubclinic.
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Reunions
West Albany High School Class of 1981 40-year reunion, July 23 and 24. For information and to RSVP, visit the Facebook group GOATWA81 or Classmates.com.
Schools
MONDAY
Canceled: Lebanon Community School District summer school program for grades K-12, including academic and enrichment activities, due to extreme heat concerns. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam will be open.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 10 a.m., Social Hour; 2 p.m., Trivia Time.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.